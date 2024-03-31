Vulcan Forged PYR Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $206.08 Million (PYR)

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $206.08 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $7.33 or 0.00010291 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Vulcan Forged PYR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00007577 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00015466 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00023417 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00014872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,288.39 or 1.00033360 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.05 or 0.00144595 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. Its genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.35052485 USD and is down -1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $7,117,680.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vulcan Forged PYR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vulcan Forged PYR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.