Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Whitestone REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.
Whitestone REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.2% annually over the last three years. Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 106.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $1.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.9%.
Whitestone REIT Price Performance
WSR opened at $12.55 on Friday. Whitestone REIT has a 1 year low of $8.21 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.39. The firm has a market cap of $627.00 million, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.
Whitestone REIT Company Profile
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
