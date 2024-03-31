Wrapped HBAR Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000163 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped HBAR has a total market cap of $3.90 billion and approximately $467,389.32 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped HBAR has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000013 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Profile

Wrapped HBAR launched on August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,719,597,559 tokens. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped HBAR’s official website is www.hedera.com.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 33,700,898,671.55813 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.11530209 USD and is down -0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $740,246.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.