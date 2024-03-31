XRP Price Hits $0.63 on Top Exchanges (XRP)

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. In the last seven days, XRP has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One XRP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00000885 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XRP has a market capitalization of $34.57 billion and approximately $765.23 million worth of XRP was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000611 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000013 BTC.
About XRP
XRP (XRP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2013. XRP’s total supply is 99,987,738,355 coins and its circulating supply is 54,942,400,126 coins. XRP’s official message board is www.xrpchat.com. The Reddit community for XRP is https://reddit.com/r/ripple and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. XRP’s official Twitter account is @ripple and its Facebook page is accessible here. XRP’s official website is xrpl.org.
Buying and Selling XRP
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XRP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XRP should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XRP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
