12,370 Shares in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Bought by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Upstart by 4,153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Upstart by 56.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Upstart in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Mizuho raised their price target on Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.44.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.43. The company had a trading volume of 4,398,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,579,006. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 1.94. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.93 and a twelve month high of $72.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.91.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a negative net margin of 46.76%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Upstart news, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,377.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $34,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 359,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,332.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Natalia Mirgorodskaya sold 1,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total value of $46,631.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,246 shares in the company, valued at $686,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,777 shares of company stock valued at $351,209. 18.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

