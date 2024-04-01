2,000 Shares in AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL) Bought by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,360,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,880,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Group lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 5.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in AVITA Medical by 36.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AVITA Medical in the third quarter valued at about $738,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of AVITA Medical in the third quarter worth about $308,000. 27.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RCEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on AVITA Medical from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of AVITA Medical in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

AVITA Medical Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of RCEL stock traded down $0.48 on Monday, reaching $15.55. 183,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,285. AVITA Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.79 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.87.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.06. AVITA Medical had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 70.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 million. As a group, analysts forecast that AVITA Medical, Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

About AVITA Medical

(Free Report)

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.