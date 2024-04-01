3,246 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Purchased by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $686,000. Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWN stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.07. 1,048,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,380,476. The company has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $152.07 and its 200 day moving average is $144.55. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $124.97 and a 12-month high of $159.81.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

