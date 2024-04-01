6,528 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $645,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.4% of HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.55. The company had a trading volume of 48,189,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,760,680. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.43. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $108.87.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.3124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.