ABCMETA (META) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

ABCMETA (META) traded up 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 31st. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. ABCMETA has a market cap of $458,838.43 and $16.56 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00015461 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00023240 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014800 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70,648.22 or 0.99969104 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $101.37 or 0.00143442 BTC.

About ABCMETA

META is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000455 USD and is up 0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $8.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars.

