AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Shares Up 1.2%

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.15 and last traded at $4.13. 77,159 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 65,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.08.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,681 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter.

About AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

