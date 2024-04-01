Algorand (ALGO) Price Reaches $0.24 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 9.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000361 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $1.95 billion and $98.50 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00072248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.08 or 0.00025602 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009567 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00016879 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000127 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,082,300,479 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

