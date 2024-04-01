Armor Minerals (CVE:A) Trading Down 7.2%

Armor Minerals Inc. (CVE:A – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 7.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.45 and last traded at C$0.45. Approximately 2,002 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 6,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.49.

Armor Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$34.48 million and a P/E ratio of -450.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.07, a current ratio of 26.60 and a quick ratio of 26.58.

Armor Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Armor Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company was formerly known as Rio Cristal Resources Corporation and changed its name to Armor Minerals Inc in May 2015. Armor Minerals Inc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Armor Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armor Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.