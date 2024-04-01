Avalanche Price Tops $48.19 on Major Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Avalanche has a total market capitalization of $18.19 billion and $848.00 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for approximately $48.19 or 0.00071858 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00026069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 436,106,176 coins and its circulating supply is 377,416,536 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

