Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $320.32 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 1st. Baby Doge Coin has a total market cap of $320.32 million and approximately $7.47 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded 20.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001915 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000557 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00005377 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00011227 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Token Profile

BABYDOGE is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 205,598,276,689,105,950 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Baby Doge Coin’s official website is www.babydoge.com.

Buying and Selling Baby Doge Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 205,598,276,689,105,952 with 143,788,799,573,309,472 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 155 active market(s) with $5,980,138.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Baby Doge Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.