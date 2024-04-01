Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Up 20.7% in March

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 29th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Several brokerages have commented on BLTE. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.
Shares of BLTE stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of -1.62. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60.
Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.
