Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Up 20.7% in March

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 29th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLTE. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Get Belite Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BLTE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Belite Bio Stock Down 3.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Belite Bio by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLTE stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of -1.62. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.