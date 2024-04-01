Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTE) Short Interest Up 20.7% in March

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2024

Belite Bio, Inc (NASDAQ:BLTEGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,500 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 29th total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLTE. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Belite Bio in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Belite Bio in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

View Our Latest Report on BLTE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belite Bio

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $492,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Belite Bio by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $352,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Belite Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $280,000. 0.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Belite Bio Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of BLTE stock traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $36.91. The stock had a trading volume of 40,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.77 and a beta of -1.62. Belite Bio has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $48.60.

Belite Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Belite Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical drug development company, engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics targeting atrophic age-related macular degeneration and autosomal recessive stargardt diseases (STGD1). Its lead product candidate is LBS-008 (Tinlarebant), an orally administered, once-a-day tablet for maintaining the health and integrity of retinal tissues in STGD1 and GA patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.