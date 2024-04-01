Bell Bank Has $38.18 Million Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Bell Bank raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 947.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 417,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 377,924 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for about 3.7% of Bell Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Bell Bank owned about 0.14% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $38,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000.

Shares of BIL stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $91.43. The company had a trading volume of 13,708,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,911,915. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.60. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.4047 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

