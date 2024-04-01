Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,440,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 29th total of 7,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.3 days. Currently, 6.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Bentley Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSY traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.37. 778,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,053,767. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.76. Bentley Systems has a one year low of $40.89 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 33.87%. The firm had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Bentley Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bentley Systems Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Bentley Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.44.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Keith A. Bentley sold 88,925 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.48, for a total transaction of $4,400,009.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,283,576.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 22.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSY. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $429,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,117,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,093,000 after acquiring an additional 355,092 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 394,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,602,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 81,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

