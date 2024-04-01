Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX) Short Interest Update

Better Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the February 29th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Better Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTTX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 80,633 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Better Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Better Therapeutics by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 64,615 shares during the period. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new stake in Better Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $579,000. 34.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Better Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTTX remained flat at $0.01 on Monday. 899,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,695,055. Better Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.61. The company has a market cap of $698,040.00, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.20.

Better Therapeutics Company Profile

Better Therapeutics, Inc, a prescription digital therapeutics company, develops a form of cognitive behavioral therapy to address the causes of cardiometabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is BT-001, an investigational PDT platform to treat type 2 diabetes. It also develops software-based prescription digital therapeutics platform candidates for treating diabetes, heart disease, and other cardiometabolic conditions.

