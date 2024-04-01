Black Swift Group LLC Makes New $1.68 Million Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 79.9% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% in the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVO stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $127.55. 2,859,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,198,102. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $75.56 and a 52 week high of $138.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $122.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.89. The company has a market capitalization of $572.38 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 90.36%. The company had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.664 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 49.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

