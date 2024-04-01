Black Swift Group LLC Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 216,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,220,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,777,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Monte Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 164,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 25,001 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 58,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Pfizer by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 54,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.2 %

PFE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,578,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,564,398. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus lowered Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pfizer

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.