BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BlackRock Total Return ETF (NASDAQ:BRTR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 13.9% from the February 29th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

BRTR traded down $0.53 during trading on Monday, hitting $50.12. 7,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,981. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day moving average of $50.66. BlackRock Total Return ETF has a 12-month low of $50.01 and a 12-month high of $51.57.

BlackRock Total Return ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.2097 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock Total Return ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

