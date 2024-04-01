Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,390,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the February 29th total of 21,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

OWL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.75 to $20.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.63.

OWL stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $18.57. 2,958,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,534,985. The company has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 185.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.95. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $494.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.77 million. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Path Solutions 2020 L.P Glide sold 4,500,000 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $71,145,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 33.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,199,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,983,000 after buying an additional 1,293,941 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,944,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 420,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 99,760 shares during the period. Advent International L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,780,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 357,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 41,870 shares during the period. 35.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

