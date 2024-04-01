Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJDX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the February 29th total of 24,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Bluejay Diagnostics Stock Down 4.0 %

BJDX traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.77. 20,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,664. Bluejay Diagnostics has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $955,668.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Bluejay Diagnostics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BJDX. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bluejay Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bluejay Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 18.47% of the company’s stock.

Bluejay Diagnostics Company Profile

Bluejay Diagnostics, Inc, a medical diagnostic company, develops rapid test for the monitoring of disease progression in the United States. It is developing Symphony platform, a technology platform comprising Symphony analyzer that orchestrates blood processing, biomarker isolation, and immunoassay preparation using non-contact centrifugal force; and Symphony Cartridge, which includes reagents and components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluejay Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.