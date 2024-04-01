Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 18.4% in March

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,200 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the February 29th total of 103,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 54,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BOXL shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Boxlight from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 15th. Alliance Global Partners dropped their price objective on Boxlight from $4.50 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of Boxlight

Boxlight Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOXL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boxlight by 792.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 488,330 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 56.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 119,698 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Boxlight during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boxlight by 18.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 533,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 81,885 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Boxlight by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Boxlight stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 92,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.30. Boxlight has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.20.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $38.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.48 million. Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 37.72% and a negative net margin of 22.16%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Boxlight will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes interactive technology solutions for the education, health, corporate, and government sectors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company provides interactive and non-interactive flat panel displays and whiteboards, LED video walls, digital signages, and media players.

Further Reading

