Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ:BRSH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 454,200 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the February 29th total of 515,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Bruush Oral Care Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRSH remained flat at $0.05 during trading on Monday. 1,149,075 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,614,430. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.30. Bruush Oral Care has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruush Oral Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruush Oral Care in the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. 31.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bruush Oral Care

Bruush Oral Care Inc, an oral care company, manufactures and sells electric toothbrushes in the United States and Canada. It offers Brüush starter kit, including electric toothbrush, three brush heads, a magnetic charging stand and USB power adapter, and a travel case. It also provides brush head refills.

