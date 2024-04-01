Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading 1.2% Higher

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$8.60 and last traded at C$8.60. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,159 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.01 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th.
Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance
Builders Capital Mortgage Company Profile
Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.
