Capital Advantage Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,825 shares during the period. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 176,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at $2,072,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Pfizer by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 4,739,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,215,000 after buying an additional 1,365,295 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 452,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 212,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Store Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.0% during the third quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 6,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Argus downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.88.

NYSE PFE traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $27.70. The company had a trading volume of 26,578,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,564,398. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.85 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.34. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $42.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

