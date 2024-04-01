Capital Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Capital Planning LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSVFree Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $734,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 4,409.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

NYSEARCA DFSV traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.83. 572,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,191. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.15. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $30.22.

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

