Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. RTX accounts for approximately 3.2% of Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in RTX were worth $6,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 26.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,077,000 after buying an additional 28,910 shares in the last quarter. Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,438,000. B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $14,186,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RTX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Bank of America raised RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.12.

RTX traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $97.76. The stock had a trading volume of 9,503,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,267. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $129.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a one year low of $68.56 and a one year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.36%.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total value of $33,995.21. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

