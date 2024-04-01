Clarus Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 33,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FSIG. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 114,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 69,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 41,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the period.

Shares of FSIG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.77. 508,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,928. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $18.21 and a 52-week high of $19.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69.

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

