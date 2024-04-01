Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,377 MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MSCI by 16.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.4% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 141,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of MSCI by 42.2% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth about $701,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MSCI shares. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $620.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on MSCI from $588.00 to $638.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised MSCI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $526.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $572.00 to $601.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $578.21.

MSCI stock traded up $3.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $560.45. The company had a trading volume of 338,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,228. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $451.55 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $566.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.39. MSCI had a net margin of 45.42% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The firm had revenue of $690.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. MSCI’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

