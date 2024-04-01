Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 38,435 iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 38,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,971,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $110.52. 4,049,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,577,003. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.