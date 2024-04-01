Clarus Wealth Advisors Invests $976,000 in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,927 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD grew its stake in Tesla by 7.3% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 6,432 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the second quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.6% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 14.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 146,740 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,717,000 after purchasing an additional 18,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Edward Jones cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.63.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Down 2.2 %

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.79. 77,654,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,978,928. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.73. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. Tesla’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

