Clarus Wealth Advisors Purchases New Position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.41% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 99.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $240,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FEMB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.17. The company had a trading volume of 20,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,242. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.91 and a one year high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (FEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a broad range of bonds issued by emerging-market sovereign, sub-sovereign and quasi-sovereign entities, denominated in local currencies.

