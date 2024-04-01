Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $344.20. 707,573 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 993,965. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $241.02 and a one year high of $348.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

