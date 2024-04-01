Clarus Wealth Advisors Takes Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% in the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000.

BND traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.63. 5,326,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,708,837. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.51. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.2163 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

