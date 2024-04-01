Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN.A) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Clearway Energy Inc (NYSE:CWEN.A – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.70 and last traded at $21.54. 237,885 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.51.

Clearway Energy Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.23 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4033 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had contracted generation portfolio of 5,272 net megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

