Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 24.4% in March

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Data I/O Stock Down 1.6 %

Data I/O stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. 4,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.99.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Data I/O

Data I/O Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kanen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Data I/O by 2.5% during the second quarter. Kanen Wealth Management LLC now owns 826,421 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after buying an additional 19,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Data I/O by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 277,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Data I/O in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Data I/O by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Data I/O during the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.95% of the company’s stock.

Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.

