Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Up 24.4% in March

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the February 29th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Data I/O Stock Down 1.6 %
Data I/O stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.46. 4,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,628. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.30. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.83 and a 52-week high of $4.99.
Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.87 million for the quarter. Data I/O had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 2.46%.
Data I/O Company Profile
Data I/O Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of programming and security deployment systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs.
