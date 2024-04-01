Decred 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.77 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Decred coin can now be bought for about $25.28 or 0.00037677 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Decred has traded down 7.1% against the US dollar. Decred has a market cap of $403.57 million and $2.77 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Decred alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.58 or 0.00108154 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00017007 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002968 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decred Profile

DCR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,961,311 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Decred is decred.org.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Decred Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Decred and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.