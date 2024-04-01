DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Achieves $696,876.44

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 30.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. DeepOnion has a market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $10.22 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000088 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00108721 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00037814 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00016811 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002905 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000066 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

