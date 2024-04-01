Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:GUSH – Get Free Report) were up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.59. Approximately 722,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 886,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.01.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $190.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $4,156,000. Impala Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,452,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 185.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 98,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,000 after acquiring an additional 63,736 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,944,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares by 103.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 19,848 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily S&P Oil & Gas Exp. & Prod. Bull 2X Shares (GUSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund provides 2x daily exposure to an equal-weighted index of the largest oil and gas exploration and production companies in the US. GUSH was launched on May 28, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

