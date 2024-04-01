Electroneum (ETN) Trading Down 9.5% This Week

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $116.26 million and $1.11 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001459 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00002808 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,968,875,355 coins. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.