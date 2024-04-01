Energi Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $12.08 million and approximately $477,355.32 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00071858 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00026069 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00009527 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00016780 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004120 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001465 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00006429 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi (NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 75,254,290 coins and its circulating supply is 75,254,301 coins. The official website for Energi is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

