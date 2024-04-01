Ergo (ERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $140.52 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded down 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Ergo coin can now be purchased for about $1.89 or 0.00002815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a total market cap of $140.52 million and approximately $505,297.20 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,107.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $607.35 or 0.00905041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.40 or 0.00142159 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009062 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.98 or 0.00046161 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.66 or 0.00051646 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.02 or 0.00178853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.10 or 0.00132767 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000570 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 74,381,172 coins and its circulating supply is 74,382,612 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.