FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWS. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.90 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $124.43. The company had a trading volume of 321,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,435. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $97.40 and a 52 week high of $125.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

