FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $208.32. 24,912,389 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,165,250. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.66. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.