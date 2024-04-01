FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Has $11.37 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 222,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 1.1% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.39% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $11,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. ML & R Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 20,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:AVSC traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.88. The stock had a trading volume of 55,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,478. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $40.83 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The stock has a market cap of $484.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.49.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (AVSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVSC was launched on Jan 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

