FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 3,664 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,664 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $16,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 25,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,839,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,825,000 after purchasing an additional 782,579 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,000 after purchasing an additional 12,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 83,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,515,847 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

