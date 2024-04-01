FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 5,522 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,522 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. FAS Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $8,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $29,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45,200.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $92.77. 1,413,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,490,032. The company has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $82.27. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $63.57 and a 52-week high of $93.84.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Featured Articles

