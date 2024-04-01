FAS Wealth Partners Inc. Sells 555 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

FAS Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. owned about 0.19% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $2,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IMTM stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.81. 175,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.34. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $30.38 and a 52 week high of $39.36.

About iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (IMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Momentum index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries, ex-US. The momentum-selected stocks are weighted by market cap and momentum. IMTM was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.